From Rafales to Sixth-Generation Fighters: Inside the Growing India-France Defence Partnership

India and France are increasingly focusing on technology transfer, co-development and defence research rather than traditional buyer-seller relationships.
The collapse of the FCAS programme has opened discussions on possible India-France collaboration on sixth-generation fighter aircraft.
Cooperation now spans fighter jet engines, artificial intelligence, drones, advanced propulsion systems, cybersecurity, quantum technologies and space applications.
The collapse of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme has once again highlighted the growing strategic and defence partnership between India and France.
With both countries exploring opportunities in next-generation military technologies, the relationship has evolved far beyond traditional arms sales into a broader framework of co-development, technology transfer and defence research.
The timing is significant. India and France are already working together on several high-profile defence initiatives, including fighter jet engine technology, Rafale aircraft production, defence research and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced propulsion systems and unmanned platforms.
Unlike conventional defence partnerships centred primarily on equipment purchases, the India-France relationship is increasingly focused on co-development, technology transfer and long-term industrial collaboration.
Why Are India and France Discussing Sixth-Generation Fighter Jets?
According to a report by The Economic Times, the end of the FCAS programme has opened a potential opportunity for India and France to explore the joint development of a sixth-generation fighter aircraft.
Preliminary discussions on such a collaboration reportedly took place between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart earlier this year.
For India, which is developing its indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a partnership with France could provide access to advanced technologies needed for future combat aviation programmes.
The discussions also come as India evaluates options beyond the AMCA and seeks trusted international partners for next-generation defence projects.
What Was FCAS and Why Did It Fail?
The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) was launched in 2017 as a joint initiative between France and Germany to develop a sixth-generation combat aircraft ecosystem.
The project centred on the Next Generation Fighter (NGF) and included supporting technologies such as unmanned combat systems, artificial intelligence-enabled networks and advanced battlefield connectivity known as a combat cloud.
However, the programme was formally abandoned in June 2026 after years of disagreements between stakeholders, including Dassault Aviation and Airbus.
Disputes over industrial leadership, technology sharing, work allocation and operational requirements prevented the project from progressing beyond the development stage.
How Strong Are India-France Defence Relations?
France is among the few countries with which India has maintained a long-standing strategic partnership. The relationship was formally elevated in 1998, years before India signed its strategic partnership with the United States in 2005.
Over the decades, France has emerged as one of India's most reliable defence partners. Unlike several Western nations that imposed sanctions following India's nuclear tests in 1974 and 1998, France maintained engagement with New Delhi and continued strategic cooperation.
What Defence Projects Are India and France Working On?
The defence relationship currently spans multiple sectors including France's Dassault Aviation supplies Rafale fighter aircraft to India. The partnership is expected to expand further with plans for increased local manufacturing and support infrastructure.
Further, India is expected to receive advanced fighter engine technology from France as part of ongoing cooperation. French engine manufacturer Safran is already working with Indian agencies on technologies that could support future fighter aircraft programmes, including the AMCA.
India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and France's Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) have also signed a technical agreement to deepen cooperation in defence research.
Why France Is Significant For India's Defence Ambitions?
The growing partnership is partly linked to India's push for greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
India is increasingly seeking technology transfer, co-development and domestic production capabilities. France has shown a greater willingness than many partners to engage in these areas.
The partnership also gained momentum after the limited progress made under the India-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), which was intended to promote defence technology collaboration but delivered fewer breakthroughs than originally envisioned.
France is therefore seen as a partner capable of supporting India's ambitions in critical sectors such as fighter aircraft engines, advanced propulsion, drones, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and space systems.
What Could Be Next?
As geopolitical competition intensifies and military technology evolves rapidly, India and France appear increasingly aligned in pursuing long-term defence collaboration.
According to reporters, the potential cooperation on sixth-generation fighter aircraft, alongside existing work on fighter engines, advanced research programmes and military manufacturing, suggests the relationship is moving beyond procurement towards joint development of future military capabilities.
If these initiatives progress, the India-France partnership could become one of New Delhi's most significant defence relationships in the coming decades.