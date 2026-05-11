India Moves Closer to Labour Code Implementation With Wage, IR Rules Notified

Digital Compliance Push

The rules under the Wage Code provide for norms for fixation and revision of minimum wages and variable dearness allowance (VDA). The VDA will be revised twice a year based on the consumer price index for industrial workers. The rules make the eight hour workday and 48 hour weekly limit mandatory, mandate weekly rest days with overtime for work on rest days and formalise digital compliance by allowing electronic maintenance of registers, wage slips, claims and notices. Employers are also required to maintain wage, overtime and attendance records for five years.