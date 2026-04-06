India Lines Up 2.5Mn Tonnes of Urea Amid West Asia Supply Risks

IPL regularly runs such tenders on the government's behalf. The government had previously designated IPL as a State Trading Enterprise for urea imports on government account, essentially making it the official vehicle for canalised urea imports. What makes this particular tender notable is the geopolitical backdrop: West Asia, which supplies a significant chunk of the world's urea and other fertilisers, is under strain, and India is moving early to lock in supplies before the situation worsens.