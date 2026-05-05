Strait to Farms: West Asia War Hits Fertiliser Supply—Can India Look Beyond?

The fiscal implications are equally significant. India's fertiliser subsidy for FY26 is projected to be 14% above budget at RS 1.92 lakh crore, driven by elevated DAP and urea imports, according to Crisil Intelligence. SBICAPS has noted that the Union was forced to cut levies on fuels to manage the crude price spike, which puts the FY27 revenue targets further in doubt. Higher outlays for fertiliser subsidies, combined with the hit to GDP from lower exports and elevated energy costs, risk ballooning the fiscal deficit in a year when gross borrowings are already elevated.