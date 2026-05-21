Nykaa Drags Meta Into Zee Copyright Case Over Instagram Music Use

Zee Entertainment has sued Nykaa for using its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels to promote products, seeking $210,000 in damages.
Nykaa has asked the Delhi High Court to make Meta a party to the case, arguing only Meta can clarify whether its music use breached licence terms.
Zee has separately sued JioStar for using music from its 19,450-song catalogue without a valid licence, seeking $3 million in damages.
Fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa has asked the Delhi High Court to bring Meta into a copyright dispute filed against it by media company Zee Entertainment, according to Reuters.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Zee, which has accused Nykaa of using its copyrighted songs in Instagram reels to promote its products. Zee is seeking $210,000 in damages, Reuters previously reported.
In a filing dated May 19, seen by Reuters, Nykaa told the court that Meta needs to be made a party to the case because only the social media company can "authoritatively state whether use" of the music clips by the beauty retailer breached any licence terms.
Zee argues that its licensing agreement with Meta permits individuals to use its music on the platform, but only for personal, non-commercial purposes. Nykaa's use of the songs to promote its products, Zee contends, falls outside those terms.
Nykaa has also argued that the matter should go to mediation before it proceeds further in court, according to the report.
Notably, Zee has separately also filed a lawsuit against JioStar, the Reliance-Disney joint venture and the country's largest entertainment company. Zee has alleged unauthorised use of its copyrighted music after licensing agreements expired. The lawsuit, first reported by Reuters, was filed on April 14.
According to previously unreported court papers seen by Reuters, Zee in an 1,800-page filing, claims that JioStar used music from its catalogue at least 50 times after certain licensing agreements lapsed in 2024 and 2025. According to the suit, the agreements were not renewed due to disagreements over commercial terms.
Zee says the infringements occurred across music and dance shows broadcast on JioStar's TV channels and its streaming platform, JioHotstar. "The illegal exploitation thereof amounted to copyright infringement," Zee reportedly stated in the filing, seeking $3 million in damages and a court order to halt any ongoing violations. Zee has also said it owns a catalogue of over 19,450 songs in 17 languages.
The case was briefly heard on May 5, where the judge directed JioStar to ensure there is no ongoing infringement of Zee's works on its platforms while the matter is under hearing. JioStar has been given 15 days to comply. The next hearing is scheduled for July 23.