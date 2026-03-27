  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Adequate fertiliser reserves available no need to panic nadda

Adequate Fertiliser Reserves Available, No Need to Panic: Nadda

To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP.org
Adequate Fertiliser Reserves Available, No Need to Panic: Nadda Photo: BJP.org
info_icon

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Friday said India has adequate reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers and there is no need to panic.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on what steps the government is taking to ensure availability amid the ongoing West Asia war, Nadda said he has spoken to state agriculture ministers on Thursday and informed them about availability of fertilisers.

"I want to assure the citizens of the country the government has taken steps to ensure that fertiliser is available to farmers whenever required. We have sufficient reserves in place. There is not need to panic," the minister said.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season.

"We are also looking for diversification, new markets, newer areas, wherefrom we will get raw materials also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability," Nadda said.

Disruption in shipping routes and West Asia war has raised concerns over fertiliser imports. India is a major importer of fertilisers.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×