India’s Private Sector Growth Slows In May; Export Orders Hit 19-Month Low

Services continued to outpace manufacturing, with the Services Business Activity Index edging up to 58.9 from 58.8 in April. The manufacturing side told a more mixed story — the Manufacturing PMI Output Index slipped to 56.6 from 56.9, while the headline Manufacturing PMI fell to 54.3 from 54.7, its second-weakest reading in nearly four years. Goods producers pointed to competitive pressures, softer demand conditions, travel disruptions and the ongoing conflict in the West Asia as factors weighing on new business.