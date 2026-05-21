How Nano Fertilisers Can Optimise India’s Fertiliser Subsidy Burden

Replacing even 25% of conventional urea with nano variants would lead to massive national energy savings. Also, nano fertilisers provide logistical efficiency. Moving 45,000 grams of material (one bag) versus 1000 ml per acre (two bottles of 500 ml each for two sprays done at different plant-growth stages) transforms the supply chain. This reduces the requirement for thousands of heavy-duty trucks, lowering the overall fuel consumption and wear-on-infrastructure costs for the Indian economy. In addition, producing conventional fertiliser is highly reliant on natural gas (NG) as a feedstock—about 600 cubic metres per tonne. Due to the 1000-fold higher efficiency at the particle level, nano fertilisers can achieve similar effects with a fraction of the gas requirement, further reducing India's dependence on imported LNG.