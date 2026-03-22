India Urea Plants at Half Capacity as West Asia Tensions Choke Gas Supplies

"Plants of this scale are not designed to ramp up and down at will," one plant operations manager said. "Operating under these conditions means you are burning more energy to produce less fertiliser, and that is a direct financial hit." The situation has been compounded by what fertiliser company officials described as a breakdown in operational coordination. Following Ras Laffan LNG Company's force majeure invocation, gas consumption mandates have at times been communicated to fertiliser units late at night, leaving plant managers scrambling to make abrupt load adjustments.