In a significant step towards strengthening India's Air combat readiness, GE Aerospace on Monday announced that it has signed a contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to establish an in-country maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) depot for F404-IN20 engines powering the HAL Tejas fleet.
According to the GE Aerospace press release, "The facility will be set up by the IAF with technical inputs from GE Aerospace and is expected to help India’s indigenous defense sustainment effort."
"Once operational, the facility will eliminate the need to depend on the overseas repair centers, significantly improving turnaround times," it added.
The move is expected to sharply enhance the operational availability of the Tejas aircraft, a key pillar in India's efforts to arrest it's declining fighter squadron strength (which as of now stands at 29, well below the sanctioned strength of 42) amid growing security challenges at the northern and western borders.
It is pertinent to note here that the depot facility will be owned, operated, and maintained by the Indian Air Force with GE Aerospace providing technical inputs, training, support staff, and the supply of necessary spares and specialized equipment.
"Our commitment to supporting India’s armed forces continues to guide our collaboration and partnership in expanding local sustainment capabilities of the Tejas fleet," said Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace.
"Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defense needs," the official added.
The Tejas Mk-1A programme is central to the IAF's modernisation roadmap, aimed at replacing the retired MiG-21 squadrons and expanding indigenous capabilities.
Notably, the latest development comes a week after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) imposed penalties on GE Aerospace over delays in supplying F404-IN20 engines for the Mk-1A variants.
Notably, HAL had placed an order worth approximately USD 700 million for a total of 99 F404-IN20 engines to power the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets.
According to the contract, engines supplies were scheduled to begin in 2024 but as of now, only 6 engines have been delivered which has caused a delay of more than two years in this crucial Tejas Mk1A programme.
Similarly, an additional $1 billion order for 113 F404 engines was signed with GE Aerospace in 2025 for the second batch of LCA Mk1A fighter jets.
Also, the agreement announced on Monday underscores the deepening four decade long partnership between GE Aerospace and the IAF.
GE Aerospace has also invested in skilling and manufacturing in India- training thousands of engineers and technicians over the past decade.
" For example, 150 engineers have passed out of the company’s local two-year Edison Engineering Development Program which develops engineering leaders. Several skilling initiatives over ten years have helped train over 5000 people with core manufacturing skills at the company’s Pune factory, " it said.
"In September 2025, the GE Aerospace Foundation, in partnership with United Way, launched Next Engineers at Bengaluru, the four-year college and career readiness program that will help 4000 young engineering aspirants," it added.
Other than the Tejas, GE Aerospace engines also power the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and MH60R helicopters, as well as the Indian Air Force’s AH-64 Apache helicopters, while LM2500 marine gas turbines provide the power for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and the P-17 Shivalik Class frigates.