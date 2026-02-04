  1. home
HCLTech To Transform Aviation Maintenance Operations For HAL Aircraft Engine Services Ltd (HAESL)

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL) has chosen HCLTech to modernise its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.

Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Ltd (HAESL) has chosen HCLTech to modernise its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.

The partnership aims to streamline HAESL’s MRO processes to boost efficiency and scalability, enable real-time data visibility for faster decision-making, improve resource utilisation and ensure compliance with global aviation standards.

HCLTech will deploy its asset management solution, iMRO/4, as HAESL’s Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong, the company said in a statement.

“By integrating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, we will enhance end-to-end traceability and provide a single view of the workflow from induction to release. This reduces barriers and improves execution efficiency.

“Partnering with HCLTech marks a significant step in our transformation, creating a scalable digital foundation that supports operational excellence and long-term growth,” said Ravinder Bedi, General Manager – Finance & Administration, HAESL.

