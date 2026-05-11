Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Likely to Visit India for BRICS FM Meet on May 14-15

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit India this week to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers meet in New Delhi amid heightened tensions in West Asia with the war in Iran now entering into its tenth week.
According to sources aware of the matter, Iranian Foreign Minister will be arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday and will be departing on Friday or on Saturday.
The BRICS Foreign Minister's Meeting is likely to be held of May 14 and 15.
Iran joined the BRICS bloc in 2024 along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
Since the eruption of war in Iran on February 28 triggered by the launched strikes by United States and Israel which led to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei followed by killings of several other key leaders, the Iranian Foreign Minister has spoken to his Indian counterpart Dr Jaishankar four times.
The last time they had a conversation was on April 29, days after India led meetings of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa failed to reach a consensus on the situation in West Asia.
The arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister assumes significance as India currently holds the BRICS Presidency and will be hosting the head of the states BRICS summit later this year.
The crisis in West Asia had rattled the global energy markets and the Strait of Hormuz still remains a sensitive geopolitical issue.
Multiple reports have claimed that New Delhi is in talks with Tehran to ensure the safe passage of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.
This will be Aragchi's first visit to India since the beginning of this war. The last time he visited Delhi was in 2025 in May to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting between the two countries.
His visit (May7-8) then came at a time when India had launch Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.