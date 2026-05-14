Iran backs a unified BRICS statement despite divisions over West Asia tensions
Tehran accuses neighbouring Gulf nations of direct attacks while denying targeting its neighbours
Iran welcomes India’s peace initiatives and assures safe passage for Indian ships through Hormuz
A day before the begining of the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting to be hosted by India, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Dr. Kazem Gharibabadi said that "Tehran is in favour of having a BRICS joint statement", emphasising that any division within the grouping would send the wrong message.
His statement on BRICS joint declaration comes days after BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North America (MENA) last month failed to reach a consensus due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Addressing a select group of media personnel on May 13 at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister without naming any country revealed that one neighbouring country of Iran is pushing to put "condemnation of Iran for attacking its neighbours."
On the issue of attacking its neighbours which has become a major security concern for the security architecture of Gulf countries, the Minister said that Tehran is not attacking its neighbours and accused its two neighbouring countries for carrying out "direct attacks" against them and highlighted that they have enough evidence against them.
On the issue of Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, the Iranian Minister said that Tehran had allowed Indian vessels to safely pass through the Hormuz and was working to facilitate the transit of more Indian vessels.
“This is not the case for other countries. We are trying to cooperate with a friend country like India,” he said.
He also accused the United States for being "non-serious" in negotiations and instead choosing "aggression".
The Iranian leader also disclosed that Iran is working on a new “service fee” mechanism for ships passing through Hormuz.
He also emphasised that Iran is ready to open the safe passage for vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz but added that "Blockade by the US must stop and war must end."
The Minister reached New Delhi hours ahead of the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi who will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting.
Commenting on the role of Pakistan which is playing a role of mediator, the Iranian leader said that Islamabad's role is only of a facilitator and not that of a negotiator.
He also called upon friendly countries to come up with new initiatives which can help in stopping the war.
"Whatever role India plays and comes with any initiative, we will welcome," he said.