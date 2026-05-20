What India Gains from Its Latest S-400 Missile Delivery

India is set to receive the fourth S-400 squadron; three are already operational.
The system can track and engage aircraft, missiles, drones and other aerial threats at long range.
It works as part of a larger, layered air defence grid linked through IACCS.
In a massive boost to national security, India is all set to receive its fourth squadron of the Russian-origin S-400 Triumf air defence system this week. This arrival marks a major expansion of the country’s long-range air defence shield, designed to protect Indian airspace from a multitude of aerial threats.
The delivery follows the 2018 government-to-government deal worth about $5.43 billion for five squadrons. Three S-400 units are already operational in India. The fourth is now en route, while the fifth is expected later, depending on production and logistics timelines affected in recent years by the Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions.
The Indian Air Force informally refers to the S-400 as the “Sudarshan Chakra” because of its wide detection range and ability to engage multiple threats at once. Its role has expanded from conventional missile defence to a broader aerial shield against varied threats.
Recent reports about the system’s operational use during Operation Sindoor, a brief India-Pakistan confrontation, have renewed public interest in how the S-400 works and why it matters to India’s defence planning.
What is S-400?
The S-400 Triumf is a mobile, long-range air defence system developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey. It is designed to detect, track and engage multiple aerial targets over very large distances.
Unlike systems built for only one type of threat, the S-400 can reportedly respond to fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, drones, stealth aircraft and precision-guided weapons. Its longest-range interceptor, the 40N6E, is said to have an engagement range of up to 400 km under ideal conditions.
This means high-value enemy aircraft such as airborne warning or electronic warfare planes may have to operate much farther away from Indian airspace.
How It Fits India’s Defence
The S-400 does not work alone. It is plugged into the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), a network that combines inputs from military and civilian radars, airborne early warning aircraft and ground sensors.
In this layered structure, the S-400 acts as the long-range shield. Medium-range and short-range systems such as Akash missile system and Barak-8 handle threats that get closer.
This layered design is important during saturation attacks involving drones, missiles and electronic warfare, as different systems can engage different targets simultaneously.
Where Are Shields Placed?
India’s existing S-400 squadrons are positioned in strategically sensitive regions. One unit is near the Siliguri Corridor, the narrow land link to the Northeast. Another is positioned to cover areas around Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Other deployments watch sectors facing Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The incoming fourth squadron is expected to further strengthen coverage in the western theatre, according to defence assessments.
Why This Delivery Matters Right Now
Recent reports suggested the S-400 played an operational role during a short India-Pakistan military standoff earlier this year, where it was said to have tracked and engaged multiple aerial threats.
While operational details are not officially disclosed, such reports have highlighted the system’s ability to handle drones, missiles and aircraft at long range under combat conditions.
This has brought renewed focus on how the S-400 changes aerial planning for any adversary, as aircraft may need to stay farther away from Indian positions.
Delivery Delays and Sanctions Impact
The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted timelines for the S-400 deliveries. Sanctions, supply chain issues and banking restrictions complicated payments and logistics.
India and Russia reportedly used alternative payment mechanisms, including rupee-ruble arrangements, to keep the deal on track. As Russia expanded defence production, the fourth squadron moved closer to shipment this year.
Bigger Picture for India-Russia Ties
The S-400 programme reflects the depth of defence cooperation between India and Russia. Over decades, Russia has supplied major platforms to India’s military, from fighter jets to tanks and warships.
At the same time, India is pushing for more local production and integration. Projects like the BrahMos missile, AK-203 rifle manufacturing, and upgrades to the Su-30MKI fleet show this shift.
For India, the goal is to make imported systems, indigenous platforms and joint ventures work together within one unified defence network.
Can India Buy More S-400 Units?
Defence assessments suggest India is considering the option of acquiring additional S-400 squadrons in the future to expand coverage and replenish missile stocks. If that happens, the total inventory could double from five to ten squadrons over time.
For now, the focus remains on integrating the fourth and fifth units into the existing air defence architecture and strengthening long-range coverage across key sectors.
As India builds a layered and networked air defence system, the S-400 remains one of its most powerful long-range components.