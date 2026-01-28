EU Zero Duty Deal Brings Hope for India's Gems & Jewellery Sector After Trump Tariff Slump

India–EU FTA grants zero-duty access for gems and jewellery across 100% trade value.
70.4% of tariff lines see immediate duty removal, boosting labour-intensive exports.
EU jewellery imports offer a $79.2bn market as India seeks to offset US tariff losses.
Deal aims to double bilateral g&j trade to $10bn within three years.
With negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) concluding yesterday, New Delhi is turning its focus to boosting exports from labour-intensive sectors. Among those expected to benefit most is the gems and jewellery (g&j) sector, which has been struggling under steep 50% tariffs in the United States.
India has gained preferential access to the European markets across 97% of tariff lines, covering 99.5% of trade value. 70.4% tariff lines covering 90.7% of India’s exports will have immediate duty elimination for important labour-intensive sectors including the g&j.
From tariffs of up to 4% previously to gaining preferential access across 100% of trade value, India’s $2.7bn jewellery exports likely to become competitive through the FTA in $79.2bn import market.
Bilateral trade between India and EU reached $5.2bn, with exports at $2.7bn (8.92% of total) and imports at $2.5bn. EU jewellery imports from India remain limited at $628mn, of which $573mn is precious jewellery and $55mn is fashion jewellery—these currently attract 2-4% duties— leaving the market dominated by non-FTA competitors.
Impact of the India-EU Trade Deal
As the FTA aims double bilateral trade to $10bn within three years, zero-duty access to the world's largest consumer market empowers export hubs in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal to ramp up shipments of precious jewellery (plain and studded), silver, and imitation jewellery—capitalising on India's renowned design prowess.
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) also hopes that it will help Indian exporters salvage lost ground, especially when exports to the US are down by 44%.
"This strategic diversification of Indian exports will help revive the sheen of the gems & jewellery trade, which has been on a decline for months, with occasional spikes in between," said Colin Shah, MD at Kama Jewellery.
Challenges in G&J
India’s G&J sector is operating under sustained pressure as geopolitical tensions rise and consumer demand softens across key overseas markets. Valued at $28.7bn in FY25, the industry is already feeling the impact of steep 50% tariffs imposed by the US.
It registered a 4.98% decline in December 2025, totalling $1,883.85mn. This near-flat performance compared to $1,982.62mn in December 2024 reflects ongoing market stabilisation. During April-December 2025, total exports remained steady at $20,751.28mn, a marginal decrease of 0.41% from the previous year.
For decades, the US sat at the heart of India’s gems and jewellery export strategy — its largest market, the price setter for polished diamonds and the anchor for volume-led growth. That dependence, however, is now easing, not by design but by compulsion.
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, industry leaders have has recommended the introduction of a liberalised and predictable taxation regime on foreign mining companies operating in Special Notified Zones.
Key proposals include allowing reverse job work for domestic orders during export slowdowns, permitting clearance of unsold inventory into the Domestic Tariff Area on payment of duty, and introducing a ‘Bill to Ship to’ mechanism to simplify logistics. These measures aim to prevent idle capacity, protect skilled jobs and improve business resilience.