Will Nirmala Sitharaman Present Budget 2026 On Sunday, February 1? Know Date, Schedule & More

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2027 on Sunday, February 1, government officials told PTI. The budget presentation date has drawn attention as February 1 in 2026 falls on Sunday.
This prompted uncertainty over whether Parliament will meet on a weekend for one of India’s most critical annual proceedings.
Since 2017, the Union Budget has been tabled on February 1, a shift aimed at enabling timely rollout of measures from the start of the financial year on April 1. Prior to this change, the General Budget was usually presented on the last working day of February.
An official pointed out that in recent years, the presentation date has largely stayed unchanged, regardless of which day of the week it falls on.
Now, the budget presentation was moved to February 1 to ensure Parliament gets enough time to debate, examine and pass proposals before April 1. This shift helps ministries and departments start implementing schemes and spending plans without facing delays.
Officials said the date for presenting the General Budget is now fixed, moving away from older practices introduced during British rule. The change was aimed at making the budget process smoother and more practical for timely execution.
However, when asked whether the Union Budget could be presented on a Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said no final decision has been taken so far. He said such matters are decided by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.
This suggests that although a weekend presentation remains an option, the decision will be taken nearer to the Budget session.
If we look at the timing, the Union Budget is usually presented at 11 am in the Lok Sabha every year. However, the exact timing is not confirmed yet.
Why Union Budget Matters?
The union budget plays a key role in managing economic stability by guiding government spending, controlling inflation and shaping the tax system.
It sets income tax slabs, adjusts rates and announces policy changes that affect individuals, businesses and the overall economy, making it one of the most closely watched policy events every year.