India-EU FTA Opens European Doors for 12 Key States; Check Full List Here

Tamil Nadu is likely to benefit from a boost to labour-intensive clusters. Apparel exports from Tiruppur are expected to become more competitive due to tariff reductions on textiles, while leather and footwear exporters in the Vellore–Ambur region are set to gain from the elimination of tariffs that currently stand at 17%. Major cities such as Chennai and Coimbatore are expected to strengthen their positions as hubs for engineering goods and electronics exports.