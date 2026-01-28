From Op Sindoor to India-EU FTA: President Murmu Hails Govt’s Achievements in Budget Session Address

President Murmu inaugurated Parliaments Budget Session with an address
President's speech highlighted Govt's list of achievements across sectors
President Hails India-EU FTA and Govt’s Social Welfare Schemes
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated Parliament’s Budget Session for FY2026–27 with an address to both Houses, outlining the government’s achievements and priorities ahead of the Union Budget.
In her speech, the President highlighted progress across social welfare, healthcare, manufacturing, infrastructure and green energy, while also praising several policy decisions from previous budgets that have delivered positive outcomes.
Opening her address, Murmu said, “I am delighted to address this session of Parliament. Last year was remarkable as the festival of India’s strong progress and heritage.” She added that India has strengthened itself across sectors over the past decade.
She said that with 2026, India has entered the second phase of the 21st century. According to her, the last 10–11 years have helped build strong foundations across sectors, and the current year will serve as an important base for India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.
President Murmu welcomed the recently concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement, calling it the “mother of all deals.” She said the pact would boost India’s manufacturing and services sectors and generate employment opportunities for the youth.
On social welfare, the President reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development.
Murmu credited the Narendra Modi-led government with expanding social security coverage through welfare schemes and praised the decision to exempt salaried individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually from income tax. She said that over the past decade, around 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and nearly 4 crore pucca houses have been built across the country.
“My government is working for Dalits, backward classes, tribal communities and everyone with complete sensitivity,” she said, adding that the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” aims to positively impact every citizen. She noted that while only about 25 crore people had access to social security schemes in 2014, that number has now risen to nearly 95 crore.
She also highlighted the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law, stating that it would guarantee 125 days of employment in rural areas to support development and livelihood generation in villages.
President on India’s Defence Achievements
President Murmu said Operation Sindoor showcased the bravery of the Indian armed forces. She stated that terror hubs were destroyed using indigenous resources.
Emphasising zero tolerance towards terrorism, she said the government’s response to attacks would remain strong and decisive. The President also mentioned keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as part of the anti-terror strategy.
Murmu talked about Mission Sudarshan Chakra to highlight India’s defence preparedness. The initiative aims to improve surveillance, response mechanisms and overall defence infrastructure amid evolving defence challenges. She stated that the government is focused on advancing forces and improving strategic capabilities.