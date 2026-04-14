Calm Before the Storm? What US Blockade of Hormuz Could Actually Cost India

India’s low March inflation reflects fiscal cushioning, not true resilience.
Hormuz risks threaten oil, LPG supplies and could trigger shortages.
Inflation expected to rise towards 5–5.5% as cost pressures pass through.
Till now, numbers look reassuring. India's retail inflation crept up to just 3.4% in March — barely a tremor for an economy absorbing its first full month of the Iran war's energy shock. Fuel prices at the pump haven't moved. The government quietly trimmed excise duties on petrol and diesel to absorb the hit.
Does it mean New Delhi successfully managed the crisis?
Not really. It has merely postponed it.
The calmness that March showcased was the product of deliberate fiscal cushioning, not economic resilience. And with US-Iran peace talks having collapsed without result, and President Trump now threatening a complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz for all inbound and outbound ships, the question facing India is no longer whether the pain arrives — but how much of it the government can keep absorbing before it breaks through.
What Hormuz Brings
The Strait of Hormuz could be termed the jugular of global oil supply, transiting 20% of global supplies. For India, which imports over 85% of its oil needs, that geography is not an abstraction.
In March 2026, total oil exports from the six major Gulf producers — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar — stood at 9.4 million barrels per day (mbpd), already sharply down from 16.3 mbpd a year earlier, according to Nomura. It estimated that a complete US blockade of the strait would reduce that further to just 7.1 mbpd — a shortfall of 9.3 mbpd against March 2025 levels.
Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran would effectively be cut off entirely. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have pipeline routes that bypass the strait, would be partially insulated, but their combined export capacity under a blockade scenario would still fall well short of current global demand.
For India, the immediate pressure points are crude oil and LPG. Over the past month, at least eight LPG tankers managed to transit the strait safely. A full blockade ends that. Household cooking gas, already under pressure, would face genuine shortages — not just price stress.
Inflation Clock Ticking
What Nomura's economics team makes clear is that March's benign inflation print was a delay, not a reprieve. Analyst Sonal Varma project headline CPI inflation averaging 5.0% in FY27 — against the RBI's own estimate of 4.6% — with core inflation rising to 4.5%. By the fourth quarter of 2026, headline inflation could approach 5.5%, as base effects turn unfavourable and input cost pressures — already building across petrochemicals, manufacturing, and logistics — begin passing through to consumers.
The transmission has been slow for a reason. "It is possible that firms are absorbing the higher input costs and taking a margin hit, with some impact likely to be seen with some lag," said Varma.
That behaviour has a shelf life. Once domestic demand firms up even slightly, or once the margin compression becomes untenable, the pass-through to end prices accelerates.
Food inflation adds another layer of complexity. Forecasters are already anticipating a below-normal monsoon this year, and potential fertiliser shortages — themselves a downstream consequence of disrupted petrochemical supply — could push agricultural input costs higher. India is a net importer of edible oils; global commodity prices are already elevated.
The Tightrope
New Delhi's fiscal response has been measured but not unlimited. Excise duty cuts on fuel, while politically necessary — particularly ahead of state election results due in May — compress government revenues at a time when the subsidy burden on oil marketing companies is rising sharply. HPCL, with its heavy retail marketing exposure, is among the most vulnerable. The government raised windfall taxes on diesel and ATF exports on 11 April, a partial offset, but the arithmetic worsens considerably if pump prices remain frozen and crude keeps climbing.
The RBI, for its part, held the repo rate steady at 5.25% in April, signalling patience. With core inflation still subdued and domestic demand soft, it has room to wait. But that room shrinks quickly if a Hormuz blockade materialises and the energy shock moves from manageable to structural.
India entered this crisis in a relatively fortunate position — low core inflation, recovering growth, and a government willing to deploy fiscal tools aggressively. That starting advantage has bought time, not immunity. A complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not just tighten oil markets; it would test every buffer India has quietly been building since February. The calm was real. So is what comes next.