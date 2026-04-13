India Inflation Rises to 3.4% in March as Food Prices Drive Uptick — Here’s Why

ICRA further expects the YoY inflation in the F&B segment to rise further and cross the 4%-mark in April 2026 from 3.7% in March 2026, led by the vegetables, edible oils, and readymade food segments. Further, the impact of the unrest in West Asia will continue to feed into prices of several items such as alternate fuels, airfares (owing to higher ATF prices), restaurants (owing to higher commercial LPG prices), which along with rising input prices is likely to harden the April 2026 headline inflation print. Overall, we expect the CPI inflation to cross 4.0% in April 2026, coming back into the upper half of the MPC's medium term target range.