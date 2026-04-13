India Inflation Rises to 3.4% in March as Food Prices Drive Uptick — Here’s Why

India CPI inflation rises to 3.4% in March 2026, from February.
Food inflation climbs to 3.87%, though overall price pressures remain contained.
Experts see near-term stability but warn of risks from monsoon uncertainty.
India’s annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation for March 2026 rose to 3.4% year-on-year (y-o-y), reflecting a modest increase from 3.21% in February 2026. Rural inflation was recorded at 3.63%, while urban inflation stood at 3.11%. Food inflation (CFPI) (y-o-y) rose to 3.87%, up from 3.47% (y-o-y) in the previous month.
Mint further reported that the March figure will be below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target, even as geopolitical tensions are starting to drive inflationary pressures. Inflation will likely be driven by a fading base effect and rising prices in non-food segments, while the status quo on fuel prices and some moderation in gold and silver prices could offset some of the rise.
Commenting on the latest inflation data, Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI, said that the current headline CPI inflation at 3.40% remains broadly aligned with the RBI’s medium-term price stability objective. He added that the persistence of low prices in the transport group and moderate housing inflation suggests underlying supply-side pressures are contained, though volatility in food components warrants continued policy vigilance amid looming fears of a poor monsoon caused by El Niño conditions.
Food and drink prices (36.75% of the total) continued to have a big effect on the overall CPI inflation rate. Several important food items saw big drops in price, which helped keep prices stable overall. Prices of goods that most people buy every day, like onions, fell by 27.76%, potatoes fell by 18.98%, and pulses like arhar/tur also stayed in the negative.
These declines helped counterbalance upward pressures from certain vegetables like tomato (35.99%) and cauliflower (34.11%), which continued to exhibit elevated inflation rates. At the category level, inflation remained contained across most divisions, with transport inflation near zero, he added.
Continued Moderation in Food Prices
"Looking ahead, CPI is expected to remain within a manageable range in the near term, supported by continued moderation in key food items. However, upside risks continue from supply-side shocks in perishables, and international commodity prices. The overall trajectory will depend on monsoons, global input costs, and domestic demand conditions,” said Ranjeet Mehta, SG&CEO, PHDCCI.
The headline CPI inflation rose slightly to 3.4% in March 2026 from 3.2% in February 2026, in line with ICRA’s forecast for the month, indicating a mild initial impact of the West Asian crisis on the headline number.
The sequential uptick in YoY inflation was driven by the food and the electricity, gas and other fuels groups, with the latter reflecting the impact of the West Asia crisis across LPG and alternate fuels. Core (CPI excluding F&B and electricity, gas & other fuels) remained steady at 3.4% in both months.
ICRA further expects the YoY inflation in the F&B segment to rise further and cross the 4%-mark in April 2026 from 3.7% in March 2026, led by the vegetables, edible oils, and readymade food segments. Further, the impact of the unrest in West Asia will continue to feed into prices of several items such as alternate fuels, airfares (owing to higher ATF prices), restaurants (owing to higher commercial LPG prices), which along with rising input prices is likely to harden the April 2026 headline inflation print. Overall, we expect the CPI inflation to cross 4.0% in April 2026, coming back into the upper half of the MPC's medium term target range.
Appreciating the Government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for their calibrated management of CPI inflation, Nirmal K Minda, President ASSOCHAM said, “The Government’s approach to managing prices by keeping petrol and diesel rates unchanged, despite a sharp rise in international crude oil prices, is highly commendable.”
Mehta underscored that the RBI has also supported economic activity by maintaining a stable repo rate. Food inflation, based on the All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), stood at 3.87%, while housing inflation was at 2.11%, fuel and light inflation at 1.22%, and core manufacturing inflation at 2.15% in March 2026 on a year-on-year basis.
Drawing a contrast, he mentioned that fuel (energy index) inflation surged to 12.5% in March 2026 from 2.3% in February 2026 in the United States. “Going forward, ASSOCHAM expects the price situation in India to remain benign and supportive of growth in the coming months,” he asserted.
“The marginal uptick in March retail inflation has been driven largely by food prices, with limited pass-through so far from the supply-side disruptions arising out of the ongoing Gulf conflict,” said Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist, Piramal Finance, adding that while risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside, expected El Nino conditions could put renewed pressure on food prices.