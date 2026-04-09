RBI Flags El Nino as Potential Threat to Inflation — Here’s Why

According to the research paper by K. Krishna Kumar and Balaji Rajagopalan, not all El Niño events affect the Indian monsoon in the same way. The effect depends on where the Pacific Ocean is the warmest. When the waters in the central equatorial Pacific are the hottest, Central Pacific (CP or Modoki) events are more likely to cause droughts in India. Eastern Pacific (EP or traditional) events, which cause the most warming in the eastern Pacific, have a weaker and less predictable effect. It is not always true that El Nino years mean weaker monsoons and less rain. This makes it hard to predict India's rainfall during these years with any certainty.