₹8 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals in 18 Months; Chhattisgarh Tops Key Investor-Friendly Ranking

Chhattisgarh attracted nearly ₹8 lakh crore in investment proposals across multiple sectors in the past 18 months.
The state ranked first in regulatory ease and institutional environment in the CRISIL–NITI Aayog IFI 2026.
The government credited business reforms, ease of doing business measures and industrial policies for improving investor confidence.
Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals of nearly ₹8 lakh crore in the past 18 months and emerged as the country’s top state on key parameters in the CRISIL–NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026, officials said on Sunday.
Chhattisgarh secured the top rank among 17 major states in the two most critical parameters for investors -- regulatory ease and institutional environment -- while ranking second in environmental resilience, a government statement said.
Growing investor confidence was reflected in investment proposals of nearly ₹8 lakh crore received in the last 18 months across sectors such as semiconductors, AI data centres, textiles, pharmaceuticals and agro-processing, it said.
Chhattisgarh received an overall score of 47.5 and was placed ninth in the overall rankings among major states. However, it outperformed several established industrial states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, on investor-centric indicators, the release said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the rankings reflected the success of his government's transparent governance, investor-friendly policies and administrative reforms.
"Our objective is not merely to attract investments but to create a strong foundation for employment generation, industrial growth and inclusive economic development. Reforms undertaken through the Industrial Development Policy, the Ease of Doing Business legislation, digital infrastructure and emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence are now receiving national recognition," Sai said.
Chhattisgarh scored 8.4 out of 12 in the regulatory ease category under the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026, the highest among major states. The parameter evaluates the time taken for regulatory approvals, no-objection certificates, construction permits, electricity and water connections, effectiveness of commercial courts and ease of business closure, the release said.
The state also topped the institutional environment category with 4.5 out of 6 marks, reflecting governance quality, policy stability, resolution of grievances, labour relations and economic and cyber crime management, it said.
In environmental resilience, Chhattisgarh ranked second with a score of 4 out of 5, behind only Tamil Nadu, indicating better preparedness to deal with natural disasters and greater reliability for long-term industrial investments, the statement said.
Chhattisgarh stood third among major states in resource availability and remained the country's second-largest producer of coal and lignite while being among the leading producers of metallic and non-metallic minerals.
It scored 5.4 out of 7 in financial health, while the industrial sector accounted for 52.8% of the state's Gross Value Added (GVA), placing it among the country's most industrialised state economies, the release said.
Chhattisgarh also highlighted reliable power availability at competitive tariffs, women's workforce participation of 58.1% -- around 41% higher than the average for major states -- and among the lowest legal and procedural costs for business closure in the country.
The government attributed the improvement in investment climate to a series of reforms, including the Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, implementation of the second edition of the Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas Act, which decriminalised 279 minor business-related offences, and the recently passed Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business legislation introducing a risk-based regulatory framework.