Sebi Empanels 18 More Forensic Auditors For Listed Company Audits

The other newly empanelled entities are J C Kabra & Associates, J Mandal & Co LLP, J Singh & Associates, Jain Jagawat Kamdar and Company, Pipara & Co LLP, R Kabra & Co LLP, R S Patel and Co, Ravi Rajan and Co LLP, S S Periwal and Co, Sarath and Associates, SKVM and Company, V Singhi & Associates, ASA & Associates LLP and CLA Indus Value Consulting.