Emami Agrotech Targets ₹22,000 Cr Turnover in FY27; Remains Cautious on Commodity Volatility

In an interview with PTI, Emami Agrotech CEO and Director Sudhakar Rao Desai said: "We will continue to grow in edible oils and are also making inroads into the foods category with atta, maida, suji, soya nuggets and spices." The company, which operates in the edible oil category with brands as Healthy & Tasty and Best Choice, expects demand to remain robust during the upcoming festive season, aided by stable commodity prices and inventory replenishment across the trade channel.