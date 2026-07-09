HFCL to Invest ₹950 Cr in Optical Fibre Cable Production in Next Two Years: MD

Nahata said the company is aspiring to capture 10% market share in the global optical fibre cable segment in the next 2-3 years. ​ ”The major reason for the demand increase in optical fibre cable is the mushrooming of data centres, but behind data centres is artificial intelligence, which has really created so much data that, for storing the data, you need data centres; for carrying the data, you need fibre optic cable. Some demand increase has happened because of the defence sector also, where people are using fibre optic based drones instead of radio controlled drones to have better sustainability and no interception by radio jamming, etc.," he said.