Govt To Invest ₹200 Cr In Ather Energy's ₹1,200 Cr Fundraise

The ₹1,200-crore preferential issue forms the first tranche of Ather Energy's broader ₹2,500-crore fundraising programme approved by the board in June. The company had proposed raising up to ₹1,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and the remaining ₹1,000 crore through a preferential issue, rights issue or other permissible routes. The preferential issue approved on July 15 represents execution of that portion of the fundraise, with the QIP tranche yet to be announced.