Prestige Group Launches 3 Housing Projects in Q1 With ₹12,000-Cr Revenue Potential

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, "Looking ahead, we have an exciting lineup of marquee launches across Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai during the festive season, which we believe will further strengthen our growth momentum." Earlier, Razack had told PTI that the company has a launch pipeline of ₹60,000 crore worth of housing projects, but it would depend on the government approvals on how many projects it ends up bringing to the market for sales.