Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: Battery, Camera, Design — What To Expect From Launch

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, separating their launch from the standard and foldable models
The premium devices will reportedly feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to include a 48MP Fusion
Apple is likely to unveil its flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models soon. Reports suggest that the company may roll out the new devices at its traditional launch event in September.
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro launch is most likely to be before September 10 and after Labour Day, whereas the launch of iPhone 18 Pro Max, possibly Apple's first foldable phone, is expected to follow soon during the same month, as per a Forbes report.
However, it is planning to alter its usual release strategy this year by separating the Pro series launch from standard models. They are reserving the regular iPhone 18 and new foldable device announcements for a concurrent or later window.
Apple will retain the flat-edged design. Only minor cosmetic tweaks will distinguish the new models. Reports indicate the chassis will grow thicker to house larger batteries and an upgraded vapour-chamber thermal system.
Refined Designs and Displays
Screen dimensions will not change. The iPhone 18 Pro will keep its 6.3-inch display while the Pro Max retains the 6.9-inch screen. Reports indicate the Dynamic Island will shrink as Apple hides some Face ID sensors under the screen.
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The new flagships may gain bulk. Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital said the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could grow 2mm thicker than current models, reaching 10.75mm. However, Macworld reported the chassis will likely remain 8.75mm, attributing the extra depth to a larger camera bump.
The upcoming premium phones may also gain weight. According to industry leaker, Ice Universe, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will weigh about 240 grams. This marks an increase from the current 233 grams. Though the precise mass of the standard iPhone 18 Pro remains unknown, leaks suggest a similar upward trend for the device.
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Apple may drop the black option. Early leaks pointed to a lineup of silver, light blue, dark cherry and black. Newer reports suggest the tech giant will scrap the dark finish, leaving only silver, light blue and dark cherry.
Next-Gen Chips and Cameras
Another X (formerly Twitter) post by an unaffiliated account, Apple Design, suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is also expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, which is reportedly being built using TSMC's advanced 2 nm process. The new chipset is expected to offer 15% faster performance while improving power efficiency.
Significant camera upgrades will anchor the new flagship. The iPhone 18 Pro Max will reportedly feature a 48 MP Fusion main sensor with a variable aperture. The technology physically regulates light entry to enhance exposure control and low-light photography. The hardware also produces realistic depth-of-field effects.
On the battery front, leaks suggest Apple could equip the iPhone 18 Pro with 4,288 mAh and the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a battery of up to 5,567 mAh, depending on the market, potentially delivering longer battery life than its predecessor.