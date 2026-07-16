'India Is An Important Market': OnePlus Denies Exit Plans, Shares Expansion Roadmap Instead

OnePlus denies exit from the Indian market, says 'actions speak louder than speculations'
The clarification comes after a Bloomberg report said the mobile company could withdraw from India by 2027
OnePlus said it will expand its portfolio further with the launch of the upcoming OnePlus N6x
OnePlus has dismissed speculation about a possible exit from the Indian market, stating that the country remains one of its most important global markets and reaffirming its commitment to expanding its product portfolio, services and customer support.
In a message addressed to the OnePlus India community, Ford, Vice President of OnePlus India Business, responded to recent reports surrounding the company's future in the country.
"India continues to be one of OnePlus' most important markets globally, and our commitment to our users, partners, and community remains unwavering. We continue to invest in our products, our services, and the experiences we deliver, with the goal of bringing meaningful innovation to users across the country," Ford said.
"Our actions speak louder than speculation," he added while addressing the speculation directly.
Report Suggested Long-Term India Exit
The clarification comes after a Bloomberg report claimed that OnePlus could eventually withdraw from India by 2027 as part of a broader restructuring of parent company Oppo's global smartphone operations.
According to the report, OnePlus is expected to begin scaling down its presence in the US and Europe first, with the process potentially starting as early as this week.
India would remain one of the company's last major markets before a potential exit if the restructuring plan is implemented.
Oppo is reassessing its international smartphone strategy amid slowing growth in several overseas markets, rising memory component costs and broader geopolitical challenges, the report said.
Realme, another Oppo-owned brand, could undergo strategic changes, while Oppo intends to strengthen its presence in selected European markets, it added.
Expansion Plans and Software Changes
Reiterating its long-term plans for India, OnePlus said it has launched four new products in recent months across different price segments. The company said its latest N Series has received a strong response from customers and highlighted its performance during Amazon Prime Day as a sign of continued consumer confidence.
Looking ahead, OnePlus said it will soon expand its portfolio further with the launch of the upcoming OnePlus N6x, aimed at making its products accessible to a wider range of consumers.
Ford also assured users that OnePlus customers would continue to receive product support, software updates, warranty coverage and after-sales service as part of the company's ongoing commitment in India.
The company said that OnePlus users now have access to more than 600 service centres across India through its expanded after-sales network with OPPO.
On the software front, OnePlus said that following the official release of ColorOS 17, eligible existing OnePlus users globally will have the option to voluntarily upgrade to the latest operating system.
According to the company, the move is intended to simplify software development, accelerate update delivery and improve overall software quality through shared engineering and research capabilities with OPPO.