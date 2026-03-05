Xiaomi India Shifts from Volume to Value to Regain Ground

“Now, the shift is from value for money to value for experience. It’s no longer just about having a 50-megapixel camera; it’s about what it can actually do. It’s not just about a 6,000 mAh battery; it’s about how long it truly lasts. AI has become a feature that almost everyone wants. The transition is clearly from feature-led to experience-led, and that shift is slowing replacement cycles,” the Xiaomi India COO said.