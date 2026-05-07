Mythos Hunts Vulnerabilities Faster Than Anyone Can Fix Them—Experts Say That's the Problem

The third, and perhaps most urgent, concerns UPI itself. "The highest-consequence risks are business logic vulnerabilities, API misconfigurations, and client-side script injection on payment pages," Tandon explains. PCI DSS 4.0, the latest global standard for payment security, now requires monitoring of third-party scripts on payment pages, a control the industry is still in the process of building. "The gap that matters most for UPI is not vulnerability discovery, AI-powered or otherwise, but protection on the business-logic and client-side surface where these attacks land," he says.