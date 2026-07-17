₹112 Crore for One Train? The Price Tag Behind India's First Hydrogen Rail Project

India's first hydrogen-powered train pilot on the Jind–Sonipat route is estimated to cost around ₹111.83 crore to ₹112 crore, covering both train conversion and hydrogen infrastructure.
The project includes a ₹70-crore contract to retrofit an existing DEMU rake with a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell system, along with a dedicated green hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facility at Jind.
The pilot will pave the way for Indian Railways' proposed ₹2,800-crore 'Hydrogen for Heritage' programme, which aims to deploy 35 hydrogen trains on heritage and non-electrified routes across the country.
India's ambitious push towards green rail mobility has come with a hefty price tag. The country's first hydrogen-powered train, currently being developed as a pilot project on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana, is estimated to cost around ₹111.83 crore to ₹112 crore, making it one of Indian Railways' most significant clean energy demonstrations to date.
The pilot project is designed as a proof of concept to evaluate the feasibility of hydrogen-powered rail transport before a wider commercial rollout under the Ministry of Railways' proposed "Hydrogen for Heritage" initiative.
Retrofitting Existing Rolling Stock
Instead of building a new train from scratch, Indian Railways opted to retrofit an existing Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake with a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.
A major portion of the project cost is being spent on converting the train itself. Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives secured a ₹70-crore contract in April 2022 to redesign and retrofit the 10-coach DEMU into a hydrogen-powered train.
The company subsequently partnered with Canada's Ballard Power Systems to integrate proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology into the project.
The remaining project expenditure has been allocated to establishing India's first dedicated hydrogen railway ecosystem at Jind.
This includes a 1 MW green hydrogen production plant, along with hydrogen compression, storage and dispensing infrastructure required to fuel and operate the train safely.
Larger Rollout Planned
The pilot forms the foundation of Indian Railways' broader Hydrogen for Heritage programme, under which 35 hydrogen-powered trains are planned for deployment on heritage, scenic and non-electrified routes across the country.
Proposed routes include the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and the Kalka–Shimla railway.
According to Railway Board projections, each hydrogen train is expected to cost around ₹80 crore to manufacture or retrofit, while an additional ₹70 crore would be required for hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure on each route.
Taken together, the proposed nationwide rollout is expected to involve a capital expenditure of approximately ₹2,800 crore.
High Initial Costs, Long-Term Bet
While hydrogen-powered trains eliminate direct tailpipe emissions and are seen as a cleaner alternative to diesel locomotives, they currently involve substantially higher upfront and operating costs.
Much of this is due to the expense of producing green hydrogen and the reliance on imported components such as fuel cell stacks.
Railway officials expect these costs to decline over time as domestic manufacturing expands, technology matures and economies of scale improve.
The pilot project will provide critical operational data on performance, reliability and cost efficiency, helping shape India's long-term strategy for adopting hydrogen-based rail transport as part of its broader decarbonisation efforts.