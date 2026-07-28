Samsung To Add India-Specific AI Features To Next Galaxy Phones As Local R&D Shapes Product Strategy

"We believe that Indian brilliant minds (engineers and technicians) that are working in our facility and R&D centre have that capability (to develop IPs). There's always a hunger for getting more resources employed in our R&D centre, but we have to ensure that they (Indian engineers) do not work on simple technical problems. We have to make them work on more creative (aspects) to bring more IP into our technology. Then we will have an R&D centre that will contribute globally. That's the way we want to develop our R&D centre," Park said.