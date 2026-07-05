IBA Inks Initial Pact to Skill 50K Ex-Army Personnel for Biogas Sector

Retired Maj Gen AS Chauhan, MD, Army Welfare Placement Organization, said, "Army Veterans possess the leadership, integrity, and execution capabilities that every growing industry seeks. The recent collaboration between AWPO, IBA and Reveille Energy is more than an employment initiative; rather it's a powerful Convergence of national service and sustainable development." Colonel Rohit Dev, Founder & Managing Director, Reveille Energy LLP said the commitment and leadership of veterans will galvanise the Upstream and Midstream of the Bioenergy Space with Skilling, Upskilling and Reskilling avenues, where PPP Models duly enabled by MNRE support and connectivity of Indian Biogas Association in the Industry, will help the scale-up of the Sector through efficient Workforce Management.