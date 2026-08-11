AI Reshaping Healthcare In India, Increasing Capacity For Patient Care: Report

Commenting on the findings, Philips Indian Subcontinent Managing Director, Bharath Sesha said, "India is leapfrogging towards an AI-enabled future for healthcare, and the signs are already evident. The transformation is already underway, with 71% of healthcare professionals saying AI has increased their capacity to care for more patients." Patients are embracing this transformation too, with 68% saying generative AI has helped them make the most of their time with their doctor, he added.