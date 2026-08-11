Asus VM441 AiO Review: Snapdragon X Platform Is The USP For 'All-In-One' Desktop

It’s 2026, and it seems like Snapdragon chips are everywhere. No, I’m not talking about their market-leading mobile chips. Since launching a few years ago, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for laptops and now desktops have come in swinging, and they are not missing a chance to take market share away from AMD and Intel. While the chipsets prioritised battery efficiency in laptops, they help keep all-in-one desktops stay slim and silent. One of the first examples of that is Asus’ latest VM441 AiO desktop. Asus calls it “ultra-slim, ultra-stylish” and after using it for a few weeks, I will wholeheartedly agree.