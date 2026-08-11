Asus VM441 AiO Review: Snapdragon X Platform Is The USP For 'All-In-One' Desktop

Asus VM441 AiO delivers silent performance with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform.
Snapdragon X NPU powers on-device AI features through Microsoft's Copilot+ PC.
23.8-inch touchscreen, Dolby Atmos and versatile ports enhance everyday productivity.
It’s 2026, and it seems like Snapdragon chips are everywhere. No, I’m not talking about their market-leading mobile chips. Since launching a few years ago, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for laptops and now desktops have come in swinging, and they are not missing a chance to take market share away from AMD and Intel. While the chipsets prioritised battery efficiency in laptops, they help keep all-in-one desktops stay slim and silent. One of the first examples of that is Asus’ latest VM441 AiO desktop. Asus calls it “ultra-slim, ultra-stylish” and after using it for a few weeks, I will wholeheartedly agree.
From the moment you unbox this beauty and lay your eyes on it, you’ll realise that Asus is ahead of the game when it comes to AiO’s. Yes, AiO’s were introduced to replace and then declutter your desk. Gone are the days of bulky systems with mammoth cooling systems. Asus made a conscious choice of choosing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform, and it is paying off.
Even with a sleek, slim design, heat and noise are kept to a minimum. It’s a desktop masquerading as a monitor.
There’s a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS touch display with extremely slim bezels. There’s a matte finish which helps keep reflections at bay. The AiO comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (there is a 512GB variant also, but I wouldn’t recommend it). The desktop got really bright, and so I had it constantly running at 50 percent brightness, which was good enough for my well-lit room.
Advertisement
There is a 5MP IR camera for all your team video call needs. Despite it being ‘cleaner’ than most other built-in webcams, I still wouldn’t recommend it if you’re sitting on video calls for hours on end. Invest in an external webcam, and you’ll end up being much happier.
Before I get into all the goodness of the NPU, let me tell you about the audio. Dolby Atmos is front and centre, and that makes a huge difference. Even at loud volumes, the voices are clear, and there is little-to-no background noise. For the office calls, these will more than suffice, as will watching casual movies. If you’re looking to binge-watch Christopher Nolan’s entire filmography, then please invest in some external speakers.
Advertisement
There are plenty of ports, as this AiO can double as an entertainment hub. You’ve got an HDMI port, a LAN port, multiple USB-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and more. As for wireless connectivity, well, the AiO supports Wi-Fi 6E.
As it is an AiO, you get a keyboard (which comes without a dedicated power button) and mouse combo also inside the box. While it performed well, I still prefer a more ergonomic combination for better productivity. That mouse was a little too small for my liking.
The USP of This Desktop
Now for the star of the show. Yes, the Snapdragon X’s 45 TOPS NPU. This Copilot+ PC can run all the on-device AI features from Microsoft without having to resort to the cloud for anything. From the famous ‘recall’ feature to smart photo management and from real-time voice processing to intelligent assistance, and more. All of it happens locally. Privacy nerds can rejoice.
Speaking of which, the desktop flew through any task I threw at it. Whether it was running code, watching YouTube videos, or doing some photo editing, the desktop performed admirably well and didn’t stutter even for a minute. Yes, this desktop won’t be the best at something like video editing, but for regular office tasks and even some coding, this will perform better than your original expectations.
I’m so used to talking about battery life (as I review way more laptops than AiO’s), but plugged in and with electricity running, this AiO desktop will last you an infinite amount!
Should you buy this AiO?
I’d recommend you get the decked-out variant, which currently retails for Rs 1,04,990 on the Asus official website. It comes in a single colour of white and has 16GB of RAM along with a 1TB SSD. I really wish Asus had launched a variant with 32GB of RAM, but alas.
It’s not the most robust AiO on the market, or the most value-for-money, but it’s one of those models that will last you for years to come. If Qualcomm and Asus are anything to go by, software updates should come aplenty, keeping this AiO running like new for at least the next three to four years.
Maybe wait for a discounted price under Rs 1,00,000 and then upgrade to the VM441 AiO from Asus and make your desk look that much sleeker and more professional.