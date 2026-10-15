Alienware 15 Review: Strong Gaming Performance, With A Few Compromises

What I Really Liked

For starters, I liked that this is an affordable entry point into the world of Alienware. Yes, it’s probably their first-ever ‘true budget gaming laptop’, and it has taken us all by surprise. Alienware, known for its striking designs, has taken a restrained approach this time around. It’s a plain design that doesn’t get in the way of your daily gaming sessions. The Alienware 15 has swapped the metal chassis for black plastic, without the RGB lighting (not even on the alien logo on the lid).