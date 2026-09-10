iPhone 18 Pro Is Made In India. So Why Is It Still Costlier Than In The US?

iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 in India despite local assembly.
iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₹1,79,900, about ₹56,235 above US pricing.
Taxes, imported components, duties and Apple’s pricing strategy widen India’s iPhone premium.
Apple’s latest iPhone launch has once again highlighted a familiar question for Indian consumers: why does the iPhone cost significantly more in India than in markets such as the US, even as Apple increasingly assembles its devices locally?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. Pre-orders in India will begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.
On a straight currency-conversion basis, the difference becomes particularly stark for the Pro Max. Apple’s US starting price of $1,299 converts to approximately ₹1,23,665 at the provided exchange rate of $1 = ₹95.20. That is about ₹56,235 below the Indian starting price of ₹1,79,900.
Canada is the second-cheapest market in this comparison, with its C$1,899 price translating to around ₹1,30,803. Japan follows at approximately ₹1,48,676, while China’s CNY 10,999 price converts to about ₹1,55,856. Australia and Singapore are also below India, at roughly ₹1,57,803 and ₹1,57,950, respectively.
Germany, at approximately ₹1,77,009, and the UK, at around ₹1,66,701, are closer to India.
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The comparison, however, comes with an important caveat: Apple’s US prices are generally advertised before applicable state and local sales taxes, while Indian consumer prices include applicable taxes in the displayed price.
Still, the underlying price gap remains significant enough to raise a bigger question: what makes an iPhone more expensive in India?
‘Made In India’ Does Not Mean Fully Localised
The first part of the answer lies in the distinction between local assembly and complete localisation.
Shrey Sardana, Co-Founder & CEO, Grest, said local assembly has strengthened India’s position in Apple’s global supply chain, but assembly should not be confused with complete localisation.
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“Some India-assembled iPhones have reached around 20% domestic value addition, while several of the highest-value components continue to come through global supply chains,” Sardana said.
That means assembling an iPhone in India can remove some cost disadvantages, but it does not automatically bring Indian prices in line with the US or other markets.
According to Sardana, GST at 18%, duties on imported components, distribution economics, currency movements and Apple’s own market-specific pricing all contribute to the price difference.
Puneet Gulati, Founder & Promoter, Go-5 Incorporation, similarly said consumers need to look beyond headline prices when comparing iPhones across markets.
“In the US, Apple advertises prices before local sales taxes, while Indian prices are displayed inclusive of GST, creating an immediate difference,” Gulati said.
He added that even for models assembled in India, several components continue to be imported, attracting duties and adding to costs.
Currency And Distribution Add To The Gap
Currency movements are another factor influencing the final price paid by Indian consumers. The provided comparison uses an exchange rate of ₹95.20 to the US dollar, meaning changes in the rupee-dollar relationship can affect the relative cost of imported components and Apple's pricing decisions.
Gulati also pointed to logistics expenses, warranty obligations, compliance requirements and retail margins, which he said are typically around 8-12% in India.
Apple’s pricing also reflects differences between markets rather than simply the cost of manufacturing an individual device.
“The US benefits from significantly larger sales volumes, allowing brands to operate on lower margins and achieve greater economies of scale,” Gulati said.
This means a simple comparison of manufacturing location and retail price does not capture the entire economics behind the product.
Why Is India's Premium Especially High On Pro Models?
The latest iPhone pricing has widened the gap for the higher-end models.
Upasana Joshi, Senior Research Manager, Devices Research, IDC Asia/Pacific, said India’s iPhone premium comes from a combination of import duties, currency effects and deliberate pricing strategy.
While Apple has scaled up local assembly in India over the past few years to narrow the gap with global pricing, Joshi said that gap has never fully closed.
“For the iPhone 17 series last year, the India premium ranged from roughly 10% on the base model to 30% or more on the Pro and Pro Max,” Joshi said.
With the latest price increases, she said the premium has widened further, running closer to 45% on the new Pro models in India.
The comparison is important because it shows that local manufacturing alone has not been sufficient to eliminate the India premium, particularly at the higher end of Apple's portfolio.
Will Higher Prices Hurt iPhone Sales In India?
The higher price tag comes as Apple continues to hold a strong position in India's premium smartphone segment.
Joshi said Apple has continued to hold its ground in the premium segment despite having average selling prices well above the broader Indian smartphone market. She added that India's overall smartphone average selling price climbed 9.8% year-on-year to US$21.0 in Q2 2026, with premiumisation remaining a clear theme even as the broader market softened.
However, the latest price increases could create a volume challenge.
“We do expect this latest round of price hikes to weigh on volumes, with Apple's India shipments now tracking toward a single digit decline in 2026, down from 14.3 million units in 2025,” Joshi said.
That creates a balancing act for Apple: India is an increasingly important market and manufacturing base, but pricing the latest Pro models significantly above US levels could put pressure on affordability and volumes.
The Bigger Picture
The iPhone 18 Pro pricing comparison shows that the phrase “Made In India” does not necessarily translate into lower retail prices for Indian consumers.
The US remains the cheapest market in the comparison on a direct currency-conversion basis, while India is at the expensive end. But the gap is not explained by one factor alone.
Taxes, imported components and duties, currency movements, logistics, compliance, distribution and retail economics all contribute, while Apple’s own market-specific pricing strategy and differences in sales volumes also matter.
For Indian consumers, therefore, the question is no longer simply why Apple makes more iPhones in India. It is why increasing local assembly has not yet been enough to eliminate the substantial price premium on the devices sold in the country.