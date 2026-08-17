Modi vs Meta: Can India's Safe Harbour Test Reshape Global Internet Rules?

Meta's PM Modi NEET video row has expanded to platform's handling of child sexual abuse material, deepfakes and algorithms
It is facing a growing number of lawsuits across the globe as its safe harbour protection is under scrutiny
India's response could become a significant test of how intermediary immunity is applied to algorithm-driven platforms
The brief removal of a video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official Facebook account triggered a much wider debate over how far social media platforms can go in moderating content — and whether Meta's legal shield as an internet intermediary can be challenged in India.
The controversy, which began with the temporary removal of PM Modi's video addressing students and Gen Z on examination-related issues, has since expanded beyond a single moderation error.
It now involves questions over Meta's safe harbour protection, its handling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and deepfakes, and the growing scrutiny of recommendation algorithms.
At stake is a larger question: where should India draw the line between protecting online platforms from liability for user-generated content and holding them accountable when they actively moderate, recommend or amplify what users see?
What Triggered The Row?
Facebook temporarily removed a video from PM Modi's official account before restoring it and describing the action as an inadvertent error.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology viewed the incident seriously and sought a personal apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
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The committee reportedly warned that if Zuckerberg failed to tender an apology, it could recommend action concerning the safe harbour protection available to Meta under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The controversy later moved beyond the parliamentary ultimatum. Zuckerberg's team apologised during engagements with the Indian government for incidents involving CSAM, deepfake content and shortcomings in Meta's handling of harmful material.
Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan, who met MeitY officials including Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 5, said, "I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi’s post", as per a report by Moneycontrol.
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What Is Safe Harbour?
Safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act broadly protects intermediaries from being treated as legally liable for every piece of content posted by users, subject to conditions laid down under the Act and intermediary rules.
But the protection is not unconditional. According to Khushboo Butail Karol, Partner at White & Brief - Advocates and Solicitors, protection can be lost where an intermediary "fails to meet statutory due diligence requirements or does not act on a valid court order" or lawful government direction.
The Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, clarified that "actual knowledge" for takedown purposes arises through such formal directions rather than general awareness of content, Karol said.
So when can the safe harbour protection be denied? Aparna Gaur, Partner at Trace Law Partners, said the wrongful restriction of one video would not by itself remove Meta's protection.
"Section 79 could be denied where it is established that a platform played an active role in transmission or modification, conspired in or abetted an unlawful act, or failed to comply with its due diligence and takedown obligations," she said.
"At this stage, none of these thresholds appear to be met. What we have is allegedly a moderation error, and invoking safe harbour loss in that context would be a stretch of the framework," Gaur argued.
Can Parliament Take Away Meta's Immunity?
Not directly. Karol said Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations are advisory and "do not have binding legal force".
They cannot, by themselves, alter an intermediary's statutory position under Section 79, she said, adding that legislative amendment, executive action under the existing framework or a judicial determination would be required.
Gaur similarly said safe harbour is not a licence that can simply be revoked through a separate government order. Rather, it is a statutory defence that can be invoked when liability is sought to be imposed.
A court examining a specific dispute can ultimately decide whether the intermediary is entitled to that protection, she said.
Even then, losing safe harbour would not automatically make Meta liable. Karol said liability would still have to be independently established under the relevant substantive laws, "although the company would face significantly greater civil, criminal and regulatory exposure."
The Matter Continues To Evolve
The government and Meta remain engaged. The discussions between the government and company officials have already gone through three rounds, and another round of talks is expected soon, as per news agency ANI.
Officials have stressed that Meta's platforms must comply with Indian laws rather than rely only on global policies.
The government has sought stronger action against CSAM, greater human oversight in sensitive deepfake cases, safeguards against previously removed synthetic content resurfacing, and better understanding of Indian languages and cultural context in moderation systems, as per a report by India Today.
Officials have also reportedly questioned whether Meta's active role in deciding how content is distributed and recommended could raise issues over its claim to intermediary protection.
That distinction could prove important: India is not merely examining what content Meta hosts, but increasingly how the company may shape its visibility.
Meta Is Facing Pressure Globally
The scrutiny of Meta is also intensifying internationally.
Meta is due to face 29 US state attorneys general in a California federal court trial over allegations that Facebook and Instagram were engineered to keep young users addicted and that children's data was unlawfully collected and used.
Jury selection was scheduled for August 13, with opening statements set for August 18. Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri were expected to testify, as per a report by Reuters.
The states are seeking damages and potentially sweeping changes, including age restrictions and changes to features such as infinite scroll and recommendations. Meta has denied the allegations.
On August 10, a US appeals court had also allowed thousands of wider social media addiction lawsuits against Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and Google and other technology companies to proceed, rejecting efforts to stop the litigation at that stage, as per Reuters.
The companies invoked Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, arguing that it shields online platforms from legal claims arising from content posted by users. They also maintained that the provision should protect them against allegations that they failed to caution users about the potentially addictive effects of their services.
However, the appeals court ruled that Section 230 serves as a defence against liability and does not provide blanket immunity from being sued. As a result, the companies cannot rely on the provision at this stage to prevent the lawsuits from proceeding.
Meanwhile, on August 7, a New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay an additional $567 million over child safety failures, on top of $375 million in earlier fines in the same case.
The case involved allegations concerning harmful content and sexual exploitation risks affecting children. Meta said it disagreed with the ruling and would appeal.
What Could Be India's Role?
India could emerge as an important test case in determining how a large digital market applies intermediary protection to platforms that do far more than simply store user content.
The immediate NEET video episode may not, by itself, satisfy the legal threshold for Meta to lose safe harbour, according to the experts. But the wider discussions over CSAM, deepfakes, recommendation systems and localised moderation have broadened the regulatory challenge.
If India eventually tests Section 79 against a platform's active recommendation and distribution practices, it could sharpen the legal distinction between a neutral intermediary and a company exercising significant control over the online information ecosystem.
The way ahead will depend on what emerges from the continuing government-Meta discussions and whether authorities pursue action under the existing legal framework.
For Meta, the stakes extend beyond one mistakenly removed video. The company is simultaneously confronting demands for greater accountability in India and a growing body of litigation abroad.
The bigger question is whether the next phase of internet regulation will preserve broad immunity for platforms while demanding stronger safeguards — or begin to narrow that protection when algorithms, moderation and recommendations become central to the alleged harm.