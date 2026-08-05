Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Faces 3-Day Deadline to Apologise Over PM Modi Video Removal

The parliamentary panel has given Meta three days to apologise for the temporary removal of PM Narendra Modi's Facebook video.
It has also warned that the government's Safe Harbour protection for the platform could come under review if no action is taken.
Meta has maintained that the removal was caused by a technical glitch and has already restored the post.
The Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology has reportedly given Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg three days to apologise over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook and take action against those responsible.
According to media reports, the panel has also warned that if Meta fails to respond within the deadline, the government may consider reviewing Facebook's Safe Harbour protection, which shields social media platforms from being held liable for content posted by users under certain conditions.
The committee, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, said the removal of the Prime Minister's post has raised concerns over Meta's content moderation practices and the functioning of its automated systems.
Panel Seeks Answers From Meta
According to reports, the committee has asked Meta to provide a complete audit trail explaining the sequence of events from the post being reported to its eventual restoration.
The panel has also summoned Meta's Public Policy head, Joel Kaplan, along with technical officials from Instagram, to explain the incident and the company's content moderation process.
Speaking on the issue, Dubey described the temporary removal of the Prime Minister's video as an "attack on democracy." He also warned that if Meta fails to act against those responsible and issue an apology, the company could face further action, including a review of its Safe Harbour protection.
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Meta Calls Removal a Technical Glitch
The controversy relates to a video posted by Prime Minister Modi on July 23, in which he spoke about taking strict action against paper leaks following student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The Facebook version of the post was temporarily restricted on July 28 before being restored.
Meta said the removal was the result of a technical glitch and restored the post after criticism. The company also apologised to government officials, saying the removal was unintentional and expressing regret over the incident.
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However, the government has questioned Meta's explanation and sought greater clarity on its content moderation systems. The incident has renewed scrutiny of how social media platforms handle content involving public institutions and elected representatives.