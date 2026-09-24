China’s AI Models Are Rewriting The Cost Of AI

Kimi K3 is a useful counterexample to the idea that every Chinese model is simply cheaper. Its list price of $3 per million cache-miss input tokens and $15 per million output tokens is below GPT-5.6 Sol's $4 and $20, but above Claude Sonnet 5's $2 and $10. For the max-effort configurations in Artificial Analysis's benchmark comparison, Kimi K3 comes in at about $2 per task versus $1.99 for GPT-5.6 Sol. The figures are based on the evaluator's task mix and do not represent the cost of every real-world workload.