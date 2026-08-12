Meta Faces Biggest Youth Social Media Trial Yet As 29 States Take On Facebook, Instagram

The seven-week trial begins Wednesday in a California federal court.
Meta says potential damages could reach $1.4 trillion, while states have not disclosed how much they will seek.
The states are also seeking changes including age restrictions and an end to features such as infinite scroll.
Meta Platforms is set to face a coalition of US state attorneys general in a major federal trial over allegations that Facebook and Instagram were designed to be addictive to children and that the company misled consumers about the safety of its platforms.
The trial begins Wednesday in Oakland, California, and is expected to last seven weeks. Jury selection will start on Wednesday, with opening statements scheduled for August 18. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri are expected to testify, according to a Reuters report.
The case could have major financial and operational consequences for Meta. The company has said potential damages could reach $1.4 trillion, although the attorneys general have not publicly disclosed the amount they intend to seek.
What Are US States Alleging?
The case involves allegations by Colorado, Kentucky, California and New Jersey that Meta deliberately designed its platforms to keep young users engaged and misled consumers about risks to children.
The lawsuit also covers claims by 29 states that Meta illegally collected and used children's data in violation of federal law. The case was filed in 2023 following a multistate investigation into Facebook and Instagram's impact on young users.
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The investigation followed disclosures by former Meta employee Frances Haugen, who told a US Senate committee in 2021 that the company knew its products could harm young users and had information that could help make them safer.
Meta has rejected the allegations. A company spokesperson said Meta had worked with parents, experts and law enforcement and had conducted research into issues affecting young people.
What Changes Are States Seeking?
The four states leading the case are also seeking court orders that would require Meta to make changes to its platforms nationwide.
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Among the measures sought are age restrictions, an end to infinite scrolling and changes to the algorithms used to recommend content to young users. The states are also asking Meta to delete algorithms and AI models created using children's data and impose stricter time limits for young users.
The trial comes as Meta faces thousands of other lawsuits alleging that social media platforms harm children and teenagers. More than 3,000 cases involving Meta, Snap, Alphabet's YouTube and TikTok parent ByteDance have been consolidated in federal court.
Meta has already faced courtroom setbacks. Last week, a New Mexico judge ordered the company to pay $567 million and make changes to its platforms after finding it responsible for contributing to a children's mental health crisis in the state.
A US court also rejected Meta's latest attempt to delay the upcoming trial and halt thousands of other lawsuits. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers will oversee the case and is expected to issue her decision after the trial concludes in October.