India To Modernise 92-Year-Old Petroleum Law; New Changes Explained

The proposed Section 23 of the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2026, states, "Whoever undertakes a licensed activity without obtaining the required license, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term that may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to twenty five crore rupees, or with both, and in case of continuing contravention, with additional fine which may extend to ten lakh rupees for every day during which the contravention continues."