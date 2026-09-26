Packaging, Testing Remain Key Challenges For India’s Fabless Semiconductor Firms: Mindgrove CEO Shashwath

A

I think the change is already happening and the evidence of the change is India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, and indeed the ISM 1.0. What we really need is for the policy to remain consistent and make logical changes as our experience tells us what works and what doesn't, which is basically what ISM 2.0 is.

ISM 1.0 was kind of piecemeal. They had an ISM which was focused on manufacturing and then they had a DLI (Design Linked Incentive Scheme) which was focused on design. Now, instead what they have done is built all these six pillars and then said that design, manufacturing, talent development, skill development, all of these are just pillars of ISM. So, that allows them to pull a lot of things together.

But traditionally, India was always the place where the development happened and not the product ideation. And that needs to change and we need to own our own products. That's probably the hardest part of it, sociologically, not technically. To take the risk and say I'm going to build a product because I see a market opportunity.