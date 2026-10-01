India Must Move Beyond The ‘AI Application Edge’ Narrative And Build Foundational Strength

“Are you pushing your product onto clients without understanding their real needs? Are you repackaging the same offering under a new label?” he asks. “A CEO of an IT/AI services company should take a deliberate pause to rethink from first principles. Is it a money problem? No. A people problem? No. It’s a strategy problem,” he adds. However, he notes that the quarterly reporting pressure makes this kind of pause difficult to sustain for anyone but privately held companies.