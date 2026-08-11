Why Meta, Google, TikTok And Snap Face Over 3,000 ‘Addictive’ Social Media Lawsuits

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an early appeal by Meta and TikTok.
More than 3,000 federal lawsuits accuse social media companies of harming young users through addictive platform designs.
The ruling also clears the way for a separate trial against Meta brought by 29 US state attorneys general.
Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google, ByteDance’s TikTok and Snap’s Snapchat will have to continue facing thousands of lawsuits alleging that their platforms were designed to keep young users hooked, after a US appeals court rejected an attempt by Meta and TikTok to halt the litigation.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said the companies had appealed too early. The court rejected their argument that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects them from lawsuits alleging that they failed to warn users about the potentially addictive nature of their products, according to a Reuters report.
The companies had argued that they should be able to challenge the lower court’s decision on Section 230 before the lawsuits reach their conclusion. The appeals court, however, said the law provides a defence against liability rather than immunity from lawsuits, meaning the companies could not bring the appeal at this stage.
What Are The Lawsuits About?
The lawsuits, filed by states, municipalities, school districts and individuals, accuse social media companies of intentionally designing products to encourage excessive use among young people.
Plaintiffs allege that such practices have contributed to problems including depression, anxiety and body-image issues among American youth. The cases have been consolidated before US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California.
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The litigation includes more than 3,000 federal cases, while companies are also facing hundreds of similar lawsuits in state courts. Around 3,300 cases have been consolidated in California state court.
Meta and Google have denied the allegations. The companies argue, among other things, that Section 230 should protect them from claims linked to content and services on their platforms.
Meta Faces Separate Trial Over Child Safety
The appeals court also rejected Meta’s request to delay a trial brought by 29 state attorneys general. The case accuses Meta of collecting and using children’s data, designing platforms to keep young users engaged and misleading consumers about the safety of its services.
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The trial is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Lawyers representing school districts and individuals suing the companies said the ruling would also allow a separate trial involving school districts to proceed in February.
The latest ruling comes days after a New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay $567 million into a teen mental health fund after finding that the company had created a public nuisance in the state.
The companies are also facing growing scrutiny from earlier trials. In March, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google negligent in a case involving alleged harm to young users and awarded $6 million to a woman who said she became addicted to Instagram and YouTube as a child.
Meta and Google have said they will appeal rulings against them.