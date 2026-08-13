Meta’s Australia Crackdown: Over 750,000 Under-16 Accounts Removed

Meta removed 462,000 suspected under-16 Instagram accounts and 294,000 Facebook accounts.
Australia’s regulator is considering stronger enforcement against platforms over compliance with the ban.
Meta said it is using AI and other tools to identify potentially underage accounts.
Meta has removed more than 750,000 Instagram and Facebook accounts it suspected were operated by Australians under 16, according to a Reuters report. The accounts were deactivated between shortly before Australia’s social media ban took effect in December and June.
Meta said it had removed 462,000 suspected under-16 Instagram accounts and 294,000 Facebook accounts during the period. The figures have increased sharply from the 331,000 Instagram and 173,000 Facebook accounts the company said it had removed by January.
The company has previously opposed the Australian law but said it intends to comply with it. The latest figures come as Australia’s internet regulator considers possible legal action against platforms it says have not done enough to enforce the restrictions.
Australia Tightens Pressure On Social Media Platforms
Australia’s landmark ban came into force on December 10, amid concerns over the impact of social media on the physical and mental health of children and young teenagers.
Government data and independent studies have indicated that more than eight in 10 under-16s continued to use social media during the first three months of the ban. Australia has accused platforms of effectively setting the rules up to fail.
Advertisement
The government has also introduced legislation that would double the maximum penalty for non-compliance to A$99 million ($69.75 million) and give the regulator greater powers to obtain documents.
Meta Uses AI To Identify Underage Users
Meta said it is using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify accounts that may belong to users under 16. The technology analyses profile information for clues such as birthday celebrations or references to school grades.
The company also reviews reports about potentially underage accounts and has removed the option for users to make repeated attempts to create an account after a previous account was deleted.
Advertisement
“Enforcement is ongoing, and these numbers will continue to grow,” Meta said in a statement, adding that it was meeting its obligations under Australian law.
Representatives from Meta, TikTok, Google and Snap are scheduled to appear before a parliamentary inquiry on Friday, alongside government and regulatory officials.