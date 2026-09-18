India’s Chip Opportunity Lies Beyond The Factory Floor

Building semiconductor factories requires enormous capital, while design can capture a much larger share of value
India is unlikely to become a major producer of cutting-edge AI hardware in the near term, leaving it exposed to rising hardware imports
Developing indigenous AI chip designs could help India capture more of the value created by the AI hardware boom
As global powers rush to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build the next generation of semiconductor factories, India finds itself at a critical crossroads. The headlines are dominated by the race to build physical mega-fabs, fueled by multi-billion-dollar government subsidies. But if we want to truly win the global chip war, we need to ask a harder question: Are we building the right parts of the puzzle?
The reality of the semiconductor universe is stark. Building physical factories is a brutally capital-intensive, high-risk, and low-margin game. The real power, the intellectual property, and the lion’s share of the money do not live in the factories that print the silicon — they belong to the minds that design them.
For India, a country that already houses more than 20% of the world’s chip design workforce, the path forward is clear. Our true geopolitical and economic leverage lies not in pouring concrete for factories, but in owning the architecture of the future.
Data from the semiconductor advisory firm Fab Economics reveals exactly where the money flows. In the chip world, not all markets are created equal. The percentage of a chip’s final price that goes toward software, design labour, and architectural margins — rather than factory overhead and raw materials — varies dramatically:
AI Data Centers & Infrastructure: 70-80% design value share
Communications & Mobile: 50-60% design value share
PC & Client Computing: 45-55% design value share
Automotive: 25-35% design value share
Industrial & IoT: 20-30% design value share
The numbers speak for themselves. In the explosive world of Artificial Intelligence and data centres, up to 80% of a chip's revenue is captured by design. Meanwhile, traditional sectors like automotive and industrial chips offer a fraction of that value. If India focuses its energy on low-margin manufacturing or legacy automotive chips, we are voluntarily choosing the crumbs of the global tech economy.
This is not just a matter of profit; it is a matter of national security. Over the next decade, India’s appetite for AI will skyrocket. According to Fab Economics, while AI hardware makes up only a tiny fraction of our tech consumption today, it will explode to over 30% of our total national consumption by 2032.
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Here is the uncomfortable truth: India will remain a consumer, rather than a producer, of physical AI hardware for at least the next ten years. The cutting-edge manufacturing ecosystems required to print these advanced chips simply do not exist here yet, despite the commendable $10 billion to $15 billion frameworks under the India Semiconductor Mission. If we rely solely on importing AI hardware, we face a staggering import bill that threatens our economic sovereignty.
However, we have a secret weapon. If we pivot our massive engineering talent toward indigenous AI chip design, Indian-designed components for AI data centres could offset roughly 50% of that massive hardware import bill by 2032.
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Designing our own AI chips is the only viable shortcut for India to enter the elite club of nations controlling the global AI hardware value chain.
Yet, possessing talent is not the same as utilising it. Right now, our vast army of chip designers is largely disconnected from what the AI revolution actually requires. We are currently sitting on a negligible global share of AI chip design. To push that figure past 15% over the next five years, we must radically retrain and redirect our talent.
Our engineers must move away from legacy architectures and master the frontier of modern computing: advanced chiplet integration, system-level architecture, software-defined silicon, and AI-driven design pipelines. The government’s policy framework must shift its focus from merely subsidising factory floors to aggressively funding domestic chip design startups and intellectual property creation.
The takeaway for India is urgent. We cannot out-subsidise the world in a physical factory arms race, nor should we want to. Factories can be bypassed or become obsolete, but world-class intellectual property endures. By shifting our national strategy from "Make in India" to "Designed in India," we can transform our massive talent pool into our greatest geopolitical shield. It is time to stop trying to build the hardware of yesterday, and start designing the intelligence of tomorrow.
(This article is authored by Danish Faruqui, CEO, Fab Economics. Views expressed are personal.)