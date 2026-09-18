India’s Chip Opportunity Lies Beyond The Factory Floor

As global powers rush to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build the next generation of semiconductor factories, India finds itself at a critical crossroads. The headlines are dominated by the race to build physical mega-fabs, fueled by multi-billion-dollar government subsidies. But if we want to truly win the global chip war, we need to ask a harder question: Are we building the right parts of the puzzle?

The reality of the semiconductor universe is stark. Building physical factories is a brutally capital-intensive, high-risk, and low-margin game. The real power, the intellectual property, and the lion’s share of the money do not live in the factories that print the silicon — they belong to the minds that design them.

For India, a country that already houses more than 20% of the world’s chip design workforce, the path forward is clear. Our true geopolitical and economic leverage lies not in pouring concrete for factories, but in owning the architecture of the future.

Data from the semiconductor advisory firm Fab Economics reveals exactly where the money flows. In the chip world, not all markets are created equal. The percentage of a chip’s final price that goes toward software, design labour, and architectural margins — rather than factory overhead and raw materials — varies dramatically: