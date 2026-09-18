Why India Has No Nvidia, Intel Despite Being Home To 20% Of World's Chip Designers

India has strong chip design talent but few global semiconductor product companies.
Designing a chip is not the same as building a successful product business.
India needs ecosystem, capital, and market access to turn design strength into products.
India has built one of the world's largest pools of semiconductor design talent. With Indian engineers contributing significantly to chip design for global semiconductor companies, the country has established itself as an important part of the global technology value chain. Yet, there remains a fundamental question. If India has such a strong base of chip designers, why has it not produced more global semiconductor product companies like Nvidia?
The answer lies in understanding the difference between designing a chip and building a successful semiconductor product company. India has built considerable strength in engineering and design but turning that capability into a commercially successful product requires a much broader ecosystem, significant capital, market understanding and the ability to manage the journey from design to a physical product.
From A Talent Advantage To A Product Challenge
Over the past three decades, Indian technology companies have succeeded largely through services by leveraging the country's large and skilled talent pool. This model required relatively lower levels of risk, capital and operating costs, while allowing companies to build deep expertise across engineering and technology.
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The success of this model has created a strong foundation for India's semiconductor industry. We now have engineers, chip designers and product engineering professionals with experience across different stages of technology development. It is therefore natural to assume that a large concentration of design talent should eventually result in a large number of semiconductor product companies.
However, designing a chip is only one part of the journey. The real challenge begins when that design needs to become a physical, qualified and commercially sellable product.
The Difficult Journey From Chip Design To A Physical Product
For a semiconductor startup, taking a design from concept to a physical product requires coordination across several specialised companies and processes. A product must move through fabrication, assembly and packaging, reliability testing and qualification before it can reach a customer.
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A startup may be able to establish a capable design team in India, but it then needs to work closely with multiple partners across the semiconductor value chain. Each stage brings its own technical, operational and commercial requirements, and managing these relationships requires experience, resources and established industry connections.
Time is another important factor. Fabrication alone can take around eight to ten weeks, while outsourcing assembly and packaging can take another couple of weeks. This means that the manufacturing journey can take approximately ten to twelve weeks before additional steps such as characterisation and qualification begin. In practical terms, a startup can spend three to four months taking a design through these stages before the customer even receives the part and begins integrating it into a larger system.
Why Building A Global Product Company Requires More Than Engineers
This is where the distinction between India's design strength and its product company ecosystem becomes important. Having talented engineers is necessary, but it is not sufficient to build a company that develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor products at global scale.
A company such as Nvidia has had to invest over decades in product development, engineering, manufacturing relationships, software ecosystems, customer engagement and global market development. Building this kind of company requires sustained access to capital and a willingness to take risks over a long period before commercial returns become visible.
Indian startups often face a different set of constraints. Many may have strong technical teams and innovative ideas, but taking a product to market requires significant funding and a deep understanding of customer requirements. Semiconductor products also need to be designed with manufacturability, reliability, qualification and eventual commercial adoption in mind from the beginning.
The gap, therefore, is not simply a gap in engineering talent. It is a gap in the ability to take engineering capability all the way to a market ready product and build a sustainable business around it.
Building India's Next Generation Of Semiconductor Companies
India's opportunity today is to build on its design strength and expand it across the semiconductor value chain. The country needs an ecosystem where companies can move more efficiently from design to fabrication, packaging, testing, qualification and ultimately customer adoption.
This requires greater access to capital, stronger connections across the semiconductor supply chain and deeper capabilities in testing, packaging and product engineering. It also requires companies to develop a clear understanding of the markets they want to serve and the problems their products are expected to solve.
India already has a strong foundation in semiconductor engineering. The next phase is about converting that engineering advantage into products that customers can buy, integrate and scale globally. As more capabilities become available within the country, startups will have a better opportunity to manage the journey from an idea on a design tool to a physical semiconductor product.
The question is therefore not whether India has enough chip designers. It clearly has a substantial talent base. The larger question is whether we can create the ecosystem, capital and market orientation needed to turn that talent into enduring product companies. That is the shift India must make if it wants to move from being a major contributor to global semiconductor design to becoming a country that builds global semiconductor products of its own.