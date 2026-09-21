'Capital Is India's Biggest Space Challenge', Says ISpA

A

In June 2020, the government decided that privatisation of space will take place. Thereafter, they took out a space policy draft, shared it with industry, with all stakeholders. Then a policy came out, which defined the roles for each and every one. And that policy defines what ISRO should do, what NSIR should do, what IN-SPACe should do. And very importantly, what the non-government entities should do.

Non-government entities meant the private sector and the public sector. Coming to non-government entities, it is already defined for them that they can be in all domains like communication, remote sensing, and others. According to the policy, asteroid mining or colonisation of space is even permitted by private agencies.

It allowed them to undertakr every kind of activity in space. It was a very forward-looking policy, in alignment with the new space age. Today, there is no clear line saying, "This is what ISRO will do and this is what the private sector will not do.”

Of course, security remains a critical issue, and that will continue to rest with the government. ISRO remains the primary agency for all matters related to space in India. Research and development, interplanetary missions such as Gaganyaan, Antariksh mission and missions to the Moon would all be undertaken by IRSO. So, there is a clear definition of roles in this regard.

So, ISRO continues to do what it has traditionally done, while routine commercialisation activities, which had made its spectrum of responsibilities too large, are taken up by the private sector. The private sector is even involved in allocating spectrum and deciding which satellites belong to private companies and which companies they will procure them from.

These are routine activities, rather than research and development, and this is where IN-SPACe was brought in to oversee the private sector’s activities.